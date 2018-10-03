2018 Governors Race Will Be The Most Expensive In Ohio History

By 1 hour ago
  • Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine
    Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine
    Dan Kon

The latest fundraising numbers show this year’s race for governor is going to be the most expensive in the state’s history. 

The most recent fundraising filing with the Secretary of State shows Republican Mike DeWine has raised a total of more than $24 million while Democrat Richard Cordray has nearly $14 million in his campaign war chest. That’s more than $38 million combined. And it’s $8 million more than was raised in 2010 when Republican John Kasich beat incumbent Democrat Ted Strickland. DeWine raised $1.9 million in September while Cordray raised $2.6 million last month.

The huge fundraising numbers weren’t mirrored in minor party gubernatorial contests. The Libertarian Party’s Travis Irvine raised more than $9600 while Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton raised just short of $1800 last month.

Democratic candidates are also outraising Republicans in the downticket races.  In the race for attorney general, former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach has nearly double what his Republican opponent, Auditor Dave Yost, has raised. Dettelbach has almost $753,000 while Yost has nearly $433,000. 

In the race for secretary of state, Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Clyde raised more than her Republican opponent, state Sen. Frank LaRose. Clyde raised nearly $324,000 in September while LaRose collected just shy of $272,000.

Cincinnati attorney Rob Richardson outraised his Republican opponent, state Rep. Robert Sprague, in the race for treasurer. Richardson garnered a little less than $204,000 last month while Sprague raised about $169,000.

And for auditor, former U.S. Congressman Zach Space collected more than $257,000 in September while Republican state Rep. Keith Faber pulled in about $219,000 during the same period. 

While Democrats outperformed Republicans last month in races for top elected offices, the opposite was true of candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court. Appointed Republican Justice Mary DeGenaro raised more than $91,000 last month, while her Democratic opponent, Melody Stewart, an appellate judge from Cleveland, raised more than $54,000.  And in the race for the seat being vacated by Republican Terrance O'Donell, Republican appellate judge Craig Baldwin of Newark raised more than $72,000, while his Democratic opponent, Michael Donnelly, a Cuyahoga County common pleas judge, raised a little more than $53,000. 

Tags: 
September 2018 fund raising
2018 Auditor race
2018 Ohio Governors race
2018 Ohio Attorney General race
2018 Secretary of State race
2018 Treasurer race
2018 election
2018 Ohio Supreme Court races
Richard Cordray
Mike DeWine
Steve Dettelbach
Dave Yost
Frank LaRose
Kathleen Clyde
Rob Richardson
Robert Sprague
Keith Faber
Zach Space
Mary DeGenaro
Melody Stewart
Michael Donnelly
Craig Baldwin

Related Content

Ohio's Statewide Races Are On Track To Be The Most Expensive In The State's History

By Sep 7, 2018
Dan Konik

The latest fundraising numbers show Ohio's gubernatorial race could be the most expensive in the state's history. Republican Mike DeWine raised $2 million in August while Democrat Richard Cordray brought in 1.8 million. That means some competitive races up and down the ticket this fall.

Democratic AG Candidate Rolls Out Anti-Corruption Plan

By Mar 29, 2018

The Democratic candidate for attorney general is rolling out a new slate of policy proposals to crackdown on what he sees as corruption in state government. The plan includes an easy way for everyday Ohioans to be government watchdogs.

Former U.S. Attorney Makes It Official - He's Running For Attorney General Next Year

By May 30, 2017
Steve Dettelbach campaign

The Democratic ticket for next fall’s ballot continues to fill up. A candidate who’s expressed interest in the attorney general’s office has officially announced he’s running.

Top Statewide Elected Officials Speak Out

By Feb 1, 2017
Jo Ingles

Some of the state’s top Republican officeholders who are likely to run for higher positions in 2018 are weighing in on challenges they think the state faces right now. 

Ohio's Auditor Says He's Running For Attorney General In 2018

By Jan 24, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

The election for statewide office holders won’t happen for a couple of years. That’s not stopping one candidate from announcing his candidacy now.