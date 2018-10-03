2018 Governors Race Will Be The Most Expensive In Ohio History

The latest fundraising numbers show this year’s race for governor is going to be the most expensive in the state’s history.

The most recent fundraising filing with the Secretary of State shows Republican Mike DeWine has raised a total of more than $24 million while Democrat Richard Cordray has nearly $14 million in his campaign war chest. That’s more than $38 million combined. And it’s $8 million more than was raised in 2010 when Republican John Kasich beat incumbent Democrat Ted Strickland. DeWine raised $1.9 million in September while Cordray raised $2.6 million last month.

The huge fundraising numbers weren’t mirrored in minor party gubernatorial contests. The Libertarian Party’s Travis Irvine raised more than $9600 while Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton raised just short of $1800 last month.

Democratic candidates are also outraising Republicans in the downticket races. In the race for attorney general, former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach has nearly double what his Republican opponent, Auditor Dave Yost, has raised. Dettelbach has almost $753,000 while Yost has nearly $433,000.

In the race for secretary of state, Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Clyde raised more than her Republican opponent, state Sen. Frank LaRose. Clyde raised nearly $324,000 in September while LaRose collected just shy of $272,000.

Cincinnati attorney Rob Richardson outraised his Republican opponent, state Rep. Robert Sprague, in the race for treasurer. Richardson garnered a little less than $204,000 last month while Sprague raised about $169,000.

And for auditor, former U.S. Congressman Zach Space collected more than $257,000 in September while Republican state Rep. Keith Faber pulled in about $219,000 during the same period.

While Democrats outperformed Republicans last month in races for top elected offices, the opposite was true of candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court. Appointed Republican Justice Mary DeGenaro raised more than $91,000 last month, while her Democratic opponent, Melody Stewart, an appellate judge from Cleveland, raised more than $54,000. And in the race for the seat being vacated by Republican Terrance O'Donell, Republican appellate judge Craig Baldwin of Newark raised more than $72,000, while his Democratic opponent, Michael Donnelly, a Cuyahoga County common pleas judge, raised a little more than $53,000.