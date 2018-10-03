2018 Ohio Governor's Race Will Be The Most Expensive In The State's History

The latest fundraising numbers show this year’s race for Governor is going to be the most expensive in the state’s history.

The most recent fundraising filing with the Secretary of State shows Republican Mike DeWine has raised a total of more than $24 million while Democrat Richard Cordray has nearly $14 million in his campaign war chest. That’s more than $38 million combined. And it’s $8 million more than was raised in 2010 when Republican John Kasich beat incumbent Democrat Ted Strickland. DeWine raised $1.9 million in September while Cordray raised $2.6 million last month.

The huge fundraising numbers weren’t mirrored in minor party gubernatorial contests. The Libertarian Party’s Travis Irvine raised more than $9600 while Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton raised just short of $1800 last month.

The race to replace DeWine as Ohio's Attorney General is one of the most lopsided where fund raising is concerned. Democratic former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach with nearly double what his Republican opponent, Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, has raise. Dettelbach has almost $753,000 while Yost has nearly $433,000.

In the race for Ohio Secretary of State, State Representative Kathleen Clyde, a Democrat, has raised more than her Republican opponent, Steve Senator Frank last month. Clyde has raised nearly $324,000 in September while LaRose has collected just shy of $272,000.

Cincinnati attorney Rob Richardson outraised his Republican opponent, State Representative Robert Sprague, in the race for Ohio Treasurer. Richardson garnered a little less than $204,000 last month while Sprague raised about $169,000.

Former Congressman Zach Space collected more than $257,000 in September while Republican State Representative Keith Faber pulled in about $219,000 during the same period.

While Democrats outperformed Republicans last month in races for top elected offices, the opposite was true when you look at candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court. Appointed Republican Justice Mary DeGenaro raised more than $91,000 last month while her Democratic opponent, Melody Stewart, an appellate judge from Cleveland raised more than $54,000. Republican Craig Baldwin, an appellate judge from Newark, raised more than $72,000 while his Democratic opponent, Michael Donnelly, a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge, raised a little more than $53,000.