AG Says He Wants $16 Million In Overpayments Returned From Prescription Drug Middleman

Ohio’s attorney general said at a session with the Ohio Associated Press that one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in overpayments that rightfully belong the state.

AG Dave Yost said the state’s contract with the pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx required it to return any savings from drug price cuts to BWC.

But Yost says that PBM would wait a month or two before passing along the money – totaling $16 million in almost three years. Yost said the contract also requires mediation before any lawsuits could be filed.

“I don’t know what there is to mediate. They broke the contract. They took our money. I want it back. And we will go to court is mediation is unsuccessful," Yost said.

OptumRx said in a statement that reads in part: “We believe these allegations are without merit and are working with the State to resolve the Bureau’s concerns.”