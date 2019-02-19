AG Says He Wants $16 Million In Overpayments Returned From Prescription Drug Middleman

By 45 minutes ago
  • Attorney General Dave Yost (far left) sits on a panel with Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber and Secretary of State Frank LaRose at a forum sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press.
    Attorney General Dave Yost (far left) sits on a panel with Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber and Secretary of State Frank LaRose at a forum sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press.
    Andy Chow

Ohio’s attorney general said at a session with the Ohio Associated Press that one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in overpayments that rightfully belong the state. 

AG Dave Yost said the state’s contract with the pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx required it to return any savings from drug price cuts to BWC.

But Yost says that PBM would wait a month or two before passing along the money – totaling $16 million in almost three years. Yost said the contract also requires mediation before any lawsuits could be filed.

“I don’t know what there is to mediate. They broke the contract. They took our money. I want it back. And we will go to court is mediation is unsuccessful," Yost said.

OptumRx said in a statement that reads in part: “We believe these allegations are without merit and are working with the State to resolve the Bureau’s concerns.”

Tags: 
pharmacy benefit managers
PBMs
Dave Yost

Related Content

Auditor Wants Lawmakers To Tell Medicaid To Halt Plans To Change Contracts With PBMs

By Aug 16, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state auditor is urging lawmakers to tell Ohio Medicaid to halt its plan to change its contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers over the way those prescription drug middlemen price their services.

Ohio Medicaid Orders Managed Care Plans To Break Contracts With PBMs Using "Spread Pricing"

By Aug 14, 2018
Ohio Medicaid

Ohio Medicaid is telling its five managed care plans to sever their contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers, and to work up new deals by the beginning of the year.

Court Tells Ohio Medicaid, CVS Caremark To Agree On Redactions In Report On PBM Fees

By Jul 17, 2018
CVS Caremark

It’ll be at least a week before the state will release a full report it commissioned on how much it’s paying its pharmacy benefit managers compared to how much those PBMs are paying out to pharmacies for drugs for Medicaid recipients.

Director Of Office Over Medicaid Not Saying If Pharmacy Benefit Managers Are Or Aren't A Good Deal

By Jun 22, 2018
Andy Chow

A new audit commissioned by Ohio’s Medicaid program shows that there’s a nearly 9 percent differential between what the state pays the two companies managing Medicaid pharmacy benefits and what those companies pay pharmacies for those drugs. The head of the office that manages Medicaid isn’t ready to say whether that’s appropriate or a rip-off.