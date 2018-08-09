Attorney General Announces Online Program For Sexual Assault Survivors To Track Rape Kits

By Aug 9, 2018
  • Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard), Rosa Beltre of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) and laboratory supervisor Kristen Slaper with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation announce the rape kit tracking program.
    Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard), Rosa Beltre of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) and laboratory supervisor Kristen Slaper with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation announce the rape kit tracking program.
    Karen Kasler

Victims of sexual assault may soon have a new way to find out the status and location of a key piece of evidence in their cases instantly and anonymously.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says a free online program would allow sexual assault survivors to enter the barcode on their rape kits to follow them from medical facilities where they’re collected to crime labs where they’re tested to law enforcement for storage or destruction. “Rape survivors have already gone through unimaginable trauma, and not knowing where their cases stand can also be agonizing.”

The online tracking program would take around a million dollars in money from the victims of crime fund to launch, but will also need legislation to require all agencies to participate. That’s being sponsored by two Republican women state lawmakers, Sen. Stephanie Kunze and Rep. Dorothy Pelanda.

Tags: 
rape kits
sexual assault

Related Content

DeWine: Thousands Of Neglected Rape Kits Now Tested

By Feb 23, 2018
Karen Kasler

The attorney general’s office has now tested nearly 14,000 rape kits that had gone untested, sitting in police departments for up to 20 years. 

Helpline Offers More Services For Rape Survivors

By Apr 8, 2016

Survivors of sexual assault and relationship violence now have a free way to talk to a trained advisor at any time of day and from anywhere in Ohio. 

Bill Would Keep Pics, Video Of Sex Crime Victims From Being Released, But Some Have Concerns

By Dec 14, 2017
Karen Kasler

Two-thirds of the members of the Ohio House have sponsored a bipartisan bill that would ban photos, videos and digital media of victims of sexually oriented offenses from being released as public records. But not everyone is on board with the bill.

Lawmakers Hope Sexual Abuse Education Would Open Line Of Communication With Students

By Oct 24, 2017
Ohio House

Lawmakers call it a silent epidemic as an alarming rate of children are sexually abused but don’t feel safe enough to ask for help. Now there’s a proposal that would hopefully create an open line of communication.