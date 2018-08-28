Backer Of Issue 1 Says Title Voters Will See On Ballot Means They Have Work To Do

By 13 minutes ago
  • Daniel Konik

Secretary of State Jon Husted – who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor – has announced the official title for the only statewide issue that’s on the fall ballot.  Backers say the wording means they have work to do.

Voters will see this short description for Issue 1: “to reduce penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs”.

Matt Borges with Safe and Healthy Ohio said the title is accurate but reflects just one aspect of the constitutional amendment, which also would direct funding to state-run drug treatment. “It’s up to our campaign to deliver the message effectively, and we’ll either do that or we won’t. I never underestimate Ohio voters’ intelligence and we’ll make sure they understand what they’re voting for,” said Borges.

Backers have raised more than $4 million, including donations from groups created by two Facebook founders and billionaire George Soros. Prosecutors oppose the amendment, which also would allow for reduced sentences for good behavior by inmates not convicted of murder, rape or child molestation.

Tags: 
2018 Issue 1
drug crime constitutional amendment
prison
Neighborhood Safety Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Amendment
Matt Borges

Related Content

Ballot Board Sets Language For Only Statewide Ballot Issue, On Drug Treatment And Prison Time

By Aug 22, 2018
Karen Kasler

The panel that decides the wording of statewide ballot issues has agreed on the language for the only one voters will see this fall.  It’s a resolution to a dispute over Issue 1, which supporters say will prioritize treatment over prison for drug offenders, but opponents say will make communities more dangerous.

Former Supreme Court Justice Tags Issue 1 As "Horrible Idea"

By Aug 3, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Opponents are fighting back against a statewide ballot measure that would reduce the penalties for drug offenders. Under Issue 1, minor drug-related offenses would not require prison time, prioritizing treatment instead. Critics say that sets a dangerous precedent.

Issue 1 Supporters Call For Treatment Over Prison Time

By Aug 2, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Supporters of State Issue 1 say the proposed constitutional amendment will move Ohio in the right direction in fighting the opioid crisis. Backers of the ballot initiative say favoring treatment over prison time will save lives and money. 