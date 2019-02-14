A Call For Ohioans To Vote On The "Heartbeat Bill"

By 30 minutes ago
  • Dale Butland, Democratic strategist
    Dan Konik

Lawmakers are, once again, debating the contentious so called “Heartbeat Bill,” which would ban abortions at about six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The bill was vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich, but now Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it. But one political strategist is floating another idea.

Democratic strategist Dale Butland says Republican lawmakers should put the bill on the statewide ballot to let voters decide.

“Before they require taxpayers to pay for the legal defense for something that is clearly unconstitutional and extreme, they ought to give voters the right to weigh in on the subject," Butland says.

Backers of the Heartbeat Bill say it could withstand a legal challenge now that the nation’s highest court has swung more conservative. None of the lawmakers are, at this point, entertaining that idea of putting it on the ballot. And NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio declined to comment on it.

dale butland
"Heartbeat Bill"
Abortion
Ohio

