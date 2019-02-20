Chief Justice Of Ohio Supreme Court Says There's A Problem With Bail

    Jo Ingles

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is calling out a problem in the bail system, saying it’s a real problem when some low-income Ohioans charged with crimes have to pay bail to be released from lockups. 

O’Connor says having to pay bail after being charged with minor infractions can turn the world upside down for some low-income Ohioans.

"They lose their jobs. They miss their car payment or a rent payment and that’s the end of that possession. They can go from living paycheck to paycheck to having no paycheck. This kind of pressure can lead them to make plea deals they shouldn’t be making," O'Connor says.

Meanwhile, O’Connor says people who are charged with more serious crimes and have more money can make bail, spending little or no time behind bars. A task force studying this problem is expected to make recommendations in April.

