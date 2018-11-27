Close Ohio Senate Race Flips Seat From Red To Blue

  • State Senator-elect Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) declared the winner over Rep. Anne Gonzalez after the provisional ballot count.
    Tina Maharath for Ohio Senate

The results for a razor close central Ohio Senate seat have flipped after officials counted the remaining provisional and absentee ballots. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the race is just the latest seat to flip from Republican to Democratic.

Democratic nominee for state senate and first time candidate Tina Maharath (Mah-ha-roth) was declared the winner over Rep. Anne Gonzalez after the Franklin County Board of Elections finished its official tally.

Maharath had been trailing by around 300 votes, but received a majority of provisional ballots.

Democrats lost one Senate seat around Youngstown on Election Day, so they keep 9 seats to the Republicans’ 24.

The House also stays in Republican control, though Democrats made a net gain of 5 seats. Four close races have now been decided - two went Republican and two Democratic, though one of each will go to automatic recount.

