Cordray Addresses Discrimination Allegations Within His Former Agency

By 16 minutes ago
  • Mike DeWine, Republican gubernatorial nominee/Rich Cordray, Democrat gubernatorial nominee
    Andy Chow

A lawsuit has been filed against the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which used to be led by Democrat gubernatorial nominee Rich Cordray. The allegations of discrimination against the current CFPB director align with accusations being levied against Cordray in a conservative campaign ad. 

The Republican Governors Association super PAC hits Cordray for his time as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Richard Cordray’s agency was at the center of a racism and discrimination investigation,” the ad says.

DeWine echoed the ad during the debate saying, “You had a culture of discrimination and you did absolutely nothing about it.”

But after the debate Cordray countered there were problems with performance reviews and the promotion of minorities and women that he worked to correct.

“He either doesn’t know or he’s trying to take the lobbyist talking points they’re using to try and slow us down,” Cordray says.

The federal accountability office issued a report acknowledging those changes.

2018 Ohio Governors race
debates
Richard Cordray
Mike DeWine
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

DeWine, Cordray Trade Jabs In Heated First Ohio Gubernatorial Debate

By 15 hours ago
Andy Chow

Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray went head-to-head in their first debate in the race for governor. The two traded jabs in what escalated into a heated debate over their records.

Issue 1 Supporters/Opponents Both See Advantage With DeWine, Cordray Spotlight

By Sep 11, 2018
Dan Konik

Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine are both making the only statewide issue on the fall ballot a major topic of their gubernatorial campaigns. This puts an even bigger spotlight on the measure that would scale down prison time for non-violent drug offenders. 

Student Services, Accountability Top Cordray's Priorities For Ohio Schools

By Sep 12, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio’s school system is in a decline compared to schools nationwide, according to the Democratic candidate for governor. Rich Cordray's plan to fix that includes more accountability and support for student services. 

Less Standardized Tests, Emphasis On Vocational Training Part Of DeWine's Education Plan For Ohio

By Sep 6, 2018
Andy Chow

Republican Gubernatorial Nominee Mike DeWine wants to reduce the amount of standardized testing in Ohio. That’s one of several goals DeWine laid out in his new education plan. 