Counselors, Groups Protest Rule Change Requiring Background Checks For Medicaid Providers

By 15 minutes ago
  • Social worker Teresa Lampl testifies before lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review considering the change to Medicaid providers, requiring them to conduct criminal background checks on those providing services.
    Social worker Teresa Lampl testifies before lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review considering the change to Medicaid providers, requiring them to conduct criminal background checks on those providing services.
    Karen Kasler

Hundreds of mental health and addiction counselors could lose their jobs because the state is now requiring criminal background checks for people who provide Medicaid services. Some of those counselors and their employers who’d be affected by the new policy are asking state lawmakers to step in.

Amy Fife has been a counselor and clinical supervisor with the Pike County Recovery Council in Waverly for five years. She is also in long term recovery for opiate addiction after getting caught for drug trafficking.

“They took a chance on me because I did have that felony conviction and because the stigma that goes with that. But they saw something in me, in that I could give hope to other people like I’ve found in treatment myself," Fife said. She testified before the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review Monday.

Providers say the new requirement hits them when they’re already understaffed and overworked – and that it goes against legislation that limits restrictions on job opportunities for people with prior convictions. They’re asking Ohio Medicaid to create an exemption for licensed providers.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
background checks
medicaid providers

Related Content

Providers Brace For State's Huge Behavioral Health Overhaul That State Says Hits This Weekend

By Jun 29, 2018
Daniel Konik

On Sunday – the start of the state’s new fiscal year – the most complicated change the behavioral health system in Ohio has ever undergone officially kicks in. And some providers of addiction and mental illness treatment and counseling for low-income Ohioans are worried they won’t survive being moved into the Medicaid managed care system.

Behavioral Health Providers Say "Rapid Response Teams" For Overhaul Aren't Responding Rapidly At All

By Jun 25, 2018

On Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change for how they get paid for providing addiction and mental illness treatment, family counseling and other services. And these last few days are causing lots of worry for some of those providers.

Health Insurers Come Forward With Their Proposals To Help Fight Ohio's Deadly Opioid Crisis

By Jun 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

A task force of health insurers convened by the Attorney General’s office has come up with 15 recommendations on how they can help with the opioid crisis that’s killing an estimated 14 Ohioans a day.

Report Says Deadly Overdose Deaths Are Still Way Up, Suggesting Opioid Crisis Is Far From Over

By Feb 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

Drug Recovery Experts Oppose "Failed Drug Test" Bill

By Jan 15, 2018
Dan Konik

Drug addiction councilors are speaking out against a bill that would send an ex-convict to jail if they fail a drug test. They say this proposal uses the judicial system to solve a health care crisis. 