County Commissioners Respond To Proposed Bill To Require Voters Approve County Sales Tax Hikes

By Aug 10, 2018
  • County flags flying at the Ohio Statehouse
    Karen Kasler

County commissioners are firing back at a proposal coming next week from a Republican state lawmaker that would restrict their legal power to raise county sales taxes.

The bill from Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miami Township) would require commissioners to put a county sales tax increase before voters, as schools and municipalities do, and only in a primary or general election of an even numbered year.

Jon Honeck with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio said voters already can launch a ballot campaign to take back a tax hike. But cuts in state funding and the opioid crisis have made tax increases necessary. “Let’s just give county commissioners the discretion they need to make the difficult decision on these budget issues that are facing their county," Honeck said.

Honeck noted counties can only add up to 1.5 percent to the existing 5.75 percent sales tax, and about 50 counties are already at that maximum.

sales tax
county government

Counties Look To Gubernatorial Hopefuls For Restored Revenue

By Jul 23, 2018
Andy Chow

Leaders from Ohio’s 88 counties are calling on two gubernatorial hopefuls to help mend the relationship between state and county governments. A report shows counties have lost more than $350 million in annual revenue. Commissioners say that relationship has been eroding for a decade.

Senate Unanimously Approves Bill To Create Permanent Sales Tax Holiday

By Feb 7, 2018
Karen Kasler

Ohio is the only Midwest state that’s had a sales tax holiday for the last three years. And now the Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would guarantee it would be an annual event.

YMCA, Other Nonprofit Gyms Seek Tax Break

By Apr 7, 2017
Andy Chow

A collection of community service groups is hoping they can get a tax break from the state with the help of a new bill. The measure would boost gyms like the YMCA.

Sales Tax Hike In The Spotlight For House GOP, Dems

By Feb 1, 2017
Andy Chow

The budget season is officially up and running as House and Senate leaders examine many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. Many recommendations are being considered while one seems to be off the table.

Lawmakers, Policy Advocates React To Kasich's "Tax Shifting"

By Jan 31, 2017
Andy Chow

State lawmakers and policy advocates are sounding off in response to Gov. John Kasich’s proposal to cut income taxes while increasing other taxes to pay for those tax cuts. 