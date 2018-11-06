Court Grants Order Allowing Two Jailed Ohioans To Vote As Larger Lawsuit Continues

By 2 minutes ago
  • Lucasville Prison
    Lucasville Prison
    Dan Konik

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows Ohioans who are in a Dayton jail to cast ballots in this election. 

Mike Brickner of All Voting Matters says a court has issued an order that allows two people being housed in a Montgomery County jail to cast ballots. But he says a class action lawsuit on behalf of all jailed voters in the same situation remains under consideration. 

“The larger issue of allowing anyone who is a registered voter the ability to cast a ballot in that last weekend before the election – that question will continue to be decided by the court.," Brickner says.

Bricker says it is a matter of fairness because low income voters who can’t afford bail should be able to vote, just like wealthier Ohioans who make bond earlier.

jailed voters
Court allows jailed voters to vote
Dayton
All Voting is Local
Mike Brickner

