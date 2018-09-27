Democrat Richard Cordray Says There Should Be An Investigation Of Allegations Against Kavanaugh

As the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of the multiple women who have accused him of sexual assault, Ohio’s Democratic candidate for governor urges the panel to slow down and investigate the matter. 

Richard Cordray said at the debate with Republican Mike DeWine last week that the sexual assault allegations being made against Kavanaugh are serious. He reiterated that as the hearings began.

“They need to be taken very seriously. They should be fully investigated and I’m not sure that’s happening. And women who have the courage to tell their stories need to be heard and should not be attacked," Cordray said.

DeWine had supported Kavanaugh’s nomination initially and at the debate. But as the hearings began, he said he thinks the allegations need to be taken seriously and the process needs to play out.

