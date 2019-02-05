The Details Of This Year's State Of The State's Address

By 18 minutes ago
  • Ohio House of Representatives
    Ohio House of Representatives
    Statehouse News Bureau

The date for Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State address is official. And as we reported last month, he’ll bring it back to the capitol. Here are more details.

Governor Mike DeWine’s address will take place in the Ohio House chambers March 5 at noon. The State of the State is moving back to a daytime event after being an evening address for the last six years, and is returning to the Statehouse, its traditional location, after being moved away for the first time in 2012. 

Gov. John Kasich held seven of his State of the State at various cities throughout Ohio, but lawmakers had grown increasingly concerned about costs and travel. But DeWine has said he likes the idea of moving it around, and suggested he may take the speech on the road after this year.

Tags: 
State of the State

Related Content

Group Says Ohio Trails Country In Key Areas Of Health, Economy

By Mar 9, 2018
Andy Chow

During his final State of the State address, Gov. John Kasich said Ohio is the strongest it’s been in a generation. But a coalition of unions and health and human services organizations say they think they have the data to prove that’s not true.

Kasich Interconnects Flight Of Ideas In Final State Of The State

By & Mar 7, 2018
Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich gave his final State of the State speech, at Otterbein University in his hometown of Westerville. And while he shuffled from one thought to the next, he didn’t discuss policies for the state.

Kasich Promises "Odd/Different" State Of The State Address

By Mar 5, 2018
Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich is preparing to deliver his final State of the State address in his hometown of Westerville. The governor’s speech is expected to cover more than just policy for his last year in office.

Some Lawmakers Have Had Concerns About Kasich's Move Of Annual Speech Throughout Ohio

By Dec 19, 2017
Office of Gov. John Kasich

Gov. John Kasich has delivered his last six State of the State speeches in cities around Ohio – and not in the Statehouse. He now says he wants to give his final address to a joint session of the General Assembly March 6 in Westerville, 15 miles north of the Capitol.  And some legislators have been concerned about the move of the annual address.

Kasich Makes Surprise Early Announcement - He Wants Final State Of The State In Central Ohio

By Dec 19, 2017
Daniel Konik

Gov. John Kasich has made a rare move regarding his last State of the State speech - he’s already picked the date and location months before it’ll happen.