DeWine Appoints First Woman To Head Ohio Department Of Health

By 11 minutes ago
  • Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine shake hands after she was sworn in as Director of the Ohio Department of Health.
    Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine shake hands after she was sworn in as Director of the Ohio Department of Health.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has filled the final position open in his cabinet, which is likely the most diverse in state history.

Amy Acton has decades of experience as a doctor and administrator. She’s the first physician to lead the agency in almost five years.

And Acton says she has a holistic approach. “The food we eat is our health. Where we live, the zip code we’re born into is our health. All the things that surround us are creating the conditions in which we can lead flourishing lives," Acton said.

Among Acton’s priorities are infant mortality and youth homelessness, which she says she experienced growing up in Youngstown.

The Department of Health oversees Ohio’s abortion clinics. Acton says she doesn’t have a stance on abortion but that she’ll follow the law.

Tags: 
Ohio Department of Health
Amy Acton
Abortion
infant mortality
homelessness

Related Content

DeWine's Cabinet, Senior Staff Looking Diverse So Far

By Dec 4, 2018
Ervan Rodgers, Alisha Nelson, Ann O’Donnell, Laurel Dawson, Mary Mertz and Major General John Harris stand behind Gov.-elect Mike DeWine as he announces they are his choices for various cabinet and senior staff positions.
Karen Kasler

Attorney General and incoming Republican governor Mike DeWine has announced more people he’s chosen to be members of his cabinet.

Director Of Ohio Department Of Health Leaving State Post For Other Opportunities

By Mar 20, 2017
Ohio Department of Health

The director of the Ohio Department of Health is resigning.

Abortion Opponents Want Ohio's Health Department To Revoke Toledo Clinic's License

By Oct 26, 2018
Jo Ingles

Abortion opponents have asked the Ohio Department of Health to consider taking action against Toledo’s only abortion clinic. 

DeWine Takes Step Towards Ramping Up Home Visitations

By Jan 15, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine signs an executive order to create the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Home Visitations.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine is hitting the ground running just one day after being sworn into office by creating the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Home Visitations. The group will be charged with creating a budget proposal that increases the amount of families served with home visitations.

2018 Year In Review: Heated Debate Over Abortion Bills

By Dec 31, 2018
Dan Konik

Lawmakers couldn't get the votes to overturn Gov. John Kasich's veto of a bill banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected.  But Kasich signed another bill that bans a procedure commonly after 12 weeks gestation. And these were not the only abortion bills lawmakers considered this year.