DeWine Names Panel To Help Find Money For Big Road Construction Projects

By 6 hours ago
  • Karen Kasler

The money to pay for ODOT's big road construction projects has run out. So Gov. Mike DeWine has put together a panel to make recommendations on where to find more money - and he wants them to work fast.

The advisory committee includes experts from throughout the state representing the oil and gas industry, local government, automakers, and drivers.  

Longtime former Franklin County Engineer Dean Ringle is the executive director of the County Engineers Association of Ohio, and also is part of a statewide coalition recommending a variety of solutions, including a fee on 15,000 electric vehicles and a hike in the 28-cent gas tax.

“We’ve got to come up with some fair solution that incorporates not only those that we have now, but the future of whatever might be coming for alternative fuels," Ringle said.

DeWine is expecting recommendations from this panel in the next few weeks. He must sign the transportation budget by March 31.

road construction
ODOT
gas tax

Group Says No Money For Road Projects Means Gas Tax Hike Could Be Possible

By Jan 16, 2019
The transportation budget, which is usually introduced in February, funds major road construction projects. It needs to be passed by the end of March.
Karen Kasler

A coalition of business leaders and local elected officials say there’s no money for big road construction projects in the transportation budget that will come out next month, so lawmakers have to at least consider the possibility of raising the gas tax.

Record Year For Road Construction Spending Ahead, But ODOT Director Worries About Future Funding

By Dec 29, 2017
Karen Kasler

2018 is expected to be a record year for road construction, with the Ohio Department of Transportation planning to spend $2.4 billion maintaining and building roads and bridges. But the agency’s director is worried about funding for ODOT down the road.

Senator Proposes Huge Hike In Car Registration Fees To Bring Stable Revenue For Road Construction

By Mar 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gas tax revenue has been dropping for years. And at the same time the costs for road construction, which the gas tax pays for, are rising. There's a new proposal that seeks to address that, by hiking one fee all car owners pay but offering refunds to them later.

Candidates For Governor Unveil Proposals To Pay For Infrastructure Fixes

By Jul 10, 2018
Karen Kasler

The candidates for governor appear to have different approaches on how they’d pay for infrastructure, with construction costs going up and gas tax revenue declining.

House Passes Transportation Budget, But Lawmaker Warns Of Trouble Down The Road

By Mar 2, 2017
Chuck Wagner/shutterstock.com

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed the state’s $7.8 billion transportation budget, which funds road projects and public safety around the state.