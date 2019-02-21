DeWine, ODOT Propose 18-Cent Increase In Ohio Gas Tax

Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans on introducing an 18-cent increase to Ohio’s gas tax. The current tax is at 28 cents a gallon, so that would be a 64% increase. It will be indexed to inflation, so it could increase each year.

ODOT estimates every one-cent increase per gallon generates an additional $67 million, that’s split 60-40 between the state and local projects respectively. DeWine said at an Ohio Associated Press forum on Tuesday that ODOT needs $1.5 billion to maintain the status quo.

The gas tax increase would have to be approved by lawmakers and will be part of the transportation budget, which is currently being heard in the House Finance Committee. That budget has to be signed by March 31.