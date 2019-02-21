DeWine, ODOT Propose 18-Cent Increase In Ohio Gas Tax

Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans on introducing an 18-cent increase to Ohio’s gas tax. The current tax is at 28 cents a gallon, so that would be a 64% increase. It will be indexed to inflation, so it could increase each year.

ODOT estimates every one-cent increase per gallon generates an additional $67 million, that’s split 60-40 between the state and local projects respectively. DeWine said at an Ohio Associated Press forum on Tuesday that ODOT needs $1.5 billion to maintain the status quo.

The gas tax increase would have to be approved by lawmakers and will be part of the transportation budget, which is currently being heard in the House Finance Committee. That budget has to be signed by March 31.

Related Content

House Dems Propose Massive Increase To Public Transit Investment

By 17 hours ago
Andy Chow

Democratic representatives in the Ohio House want to go from investing about $6 million into public transportation to $150 million, as the state transportation department tries to figure out how to plug a $1 billion hole in the road construction and repair budget.

DeWine Says He'll Ask Lawmakers For Gas Tax Hike Thursday

By Feb 19, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine will ask for a raise the state’s 28 cent a gallon gas tax, a recommendation from a committee he appointed. That increase would patch a hole of more than a billion dollars in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s budget. But DeWine won’t yet get specific on what he’ll ask for.

Conservative Group Wants Offset To Possible Gas Tax Hike

By Feb 18, 2019
Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock

A conservative think tank is calling on lawmakers to make changes to counter an increase to the gas tax by making cuts elsewhere in Ohio's tax structure.

ODOT Director Tells Lawmakers Agency Is Facing Billion-Dollar Shortfall

By Feb 13, 2019
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks testifies to the House Finance Committee.
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top transportation official told state lawmakers that drivers could face serious dangers on roads and bridges. His testimony comes in advance of a report expected Friday that’s likely to recommend a gas tax increase.