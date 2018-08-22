DeWine Releases His First Ad Of Governor's Race, Slamming Cordray Over Untested Rape Kits

    Mike DeWine, Facebook

Republican Mike DeWine has put out his first ad for this fall’s race for governor – and it’s a reminder that the two leading contenders in this contest have faced each other before.

The ad features rape survivor Alyssa Allison, whose rape kit was in the backlog of 12,000 that DeWine says he found after the 2010 election, when he defeated Attorney General Richard Cordray – his opponent again this fall.

The ad copy reads: “Cordray’s failure left serial rapists free to strike again. Then Mike DeWine became Attorney General. He tested all 12,000 rape kits. Now hundreds of rapists are behind bars.” Allison then says, “Thanks to Mike DeWine they found my rapist.”

Cordray responded that DeWine had seven years to finish testing that backlog and didn’t until this past February, and that he’s sad to see DeWine playing politics with something as serious and sensitive as rape kits. 

