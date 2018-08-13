DeWine Rolls Out Workforce Development Plan, Saying He's "Reinventing Job Training"

The Republican candidate for governor has rolled out a workforce development and economic investment plan that he describes as cutting edge – focusing on public-private partnerships but also shutting down what he says are regulations that hurt businesses.

Mike DeWine said his “prosperity plan” would establish regional job training partnerships, push for more federal block grants for job training, create an app to match employers and potential workers, set up opportunity zones in economically distressed communities, change the law so researchers working at Ohio’s universities can keep their intellectual property, and halt regulations that hurt business and job growth.

“We’re reinventing job training. We’re incentivizing new innovators. And we’re getting rid of needless government regulations," DeWine said.

Democratic opponent Richard Cordray has also rolled out a workforce development agenda, which he said focuses more on putting workers first.