DeWine Says He'll Ask Lawmakers For Gas Tax Hike This Week

By 27 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine will ask for a raise the state’s 28 cent a gallon gas tax, a recommendation from a committee he appointed. That increase would patch a hole of more than a billion dollars in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s budget. But DeWine won’t yet get specific on what he’ll ask for.

ODOT director Jack Marchbanks has said a one-penny increase in the gas tax would raise $67 million, with $42 million going to the state.

In a session with reporters sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press, DeWine was asked several times about a gas tax hike – and while he wouldn’t give a number, he did hint that the increase is likely to be significant.

“Certainly the minimal we should do is keep the status quo. I don’t think anyone wants to see Ohio move backwards. If you don’t hit that $1.5 billion mark, you’re not keeping up," DeWine said.

Some have estimated the gas tax would have to nearly double to raise more than a billion dollars.

DeWine says he learned ODOT was having a financial problem during last year’s campaign for governor, but didn’t have the full measure of it until now.

Tags: 
gas tax
ODOT
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

Conservative Group Wants Offset To Possible Gas Tax Hike

By Feb 18, 2019
Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock

A conservative think tank is calling on lawmakers to make changes to counter an increase to the gas tax by making cuts elsewhere in Ohio's tax structure.

DeWine's Transportation Panel Makes Its Case For Gas Tax Increase

By Feb 15, 2019
Karen Kasler

A panel of transportation experts is telling Gov. Mike DeWine that the best way to generate more funding for road projects is to increase the gas tax, but they avoided a specific recommendation.

DeWine Warns Of Impending Crisis With Construction Fund Shortage

By Feb 7, 2019
Karen Kasler

The state doesn't have any money for new road construction projects, and funding is falling short to make repairs to existing infrastructure. Gov. Mike DeWine says this is an impending crisis. And it’s looking more and more likely that the state will seek an gas tax increase to fill the hole. 

ODOT Director Tells Lawmakers Agency Is Facing Billion-Dollar Shortfall

By Feb 13, 2019
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks testifies to the House Finance Committee.
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top transportation official told state lawmakers that drivers could face serious dangers on roads and bridges. His testimony comes in advance of a report expected Friday that’s likely to recommend a gas tax increase.

House Speaker Says He's Willing To Consider A Possible Gas Tax

By Feb 6, 2019
House Speaker Larry Householder (R, Glenford)
Jo Ingles

The committee reviewing the financial situation facing the Ohio Department of Transportation heard testimony for a second day today – and is expected to release a report recommending funding solutions very soon. It seems likely that an increase in the gas tax will be part of it. The leader of the Ohio House says he’s willing to talk about it.