Executions In Ohio On Hold For Now

Gov Mike DeWine says there won’t be any executions in Ohio in the near future.

DeWine told reporters at an Associated Press event that a federal court has ruled Ohio’s existing death penalty drugs are cruel and unusual punishment. That's why he delayed the execution of Wayne Keith Henness weeks ago. And now DeWine says he has put executions on hold indefinitely.

“Ohio is not going to execute somebody on my watch when Ohio has found it to be cruel and unusual punishment," DeWine says.

DeWine says he’s asked the department of corrections to come up with different execution drugs. And once the department does that, he says the method will have to undergo legal challenges. Only after that, he says, will executions resume in Ohio.