Farmers Look For Ways To Intervene In Opioid Crisis

By 3 minutes ago
  • USDA, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Farmers Union and many other groups gather in Columbus to discuss how opioids are impacting rural communities.
    USDA, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Farmers Union and many other groups gather in Columbus to discuss how opioids are impacting rural communities.
    Andy Chow

A collection of farming and community groups, on the state and local level, gathered in Columbus to discuss how the agriculture industry can help in the fight against the opioid crisis. They say farmers can play an important role, especially in rural Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Anne Hazlett says support from farmers can go a long way in helping rural communities overcome substance abuse, from raising awareness to supporting treatment efforts.

“Farmers are leaders in these communities and they know what it takes to make things happen to bring solutions whether it’s a faith-based solution or part of the business community, they’re respected, and not only are they impacted by this issue but they can be a key cornerstone to bringing these leaders together,” says Hazlett.

The fatal overdose rate in rural counties can be just as high as some urban counties and in some cases even higher.

Hazlett emphasized that there is a lot of available grant money related to rural development for groups wanting to create new programs.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
farming

Related Content

Health Insurers Come Forward With Their Proposals To Help Fight Ohio's Deadly Opioid Crisis

By Jun 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

A task force of health insurers convened by the Attorney General’s office has come up with 15 recommendations on how they can help with the opioid crisis that’s killing an estimated 14 Ohioans a day.

Jails, Hospitals Have Become Front Lines In Ohio's Deadly Opioid Crisis

By Dec 5, 2017
Daniel Konik

Opioid addiction is a statewide epidemic that’s reached every community. Because of this, hospitals, courts and jails have become the front lines of the battle against the crisis. Those nurses, doctors, judges and officers can act as a first point-of-contact that connect addicts to treatment. And advocates believe these programs fill in the gaps of connecting addicts to the help they need.

Farmers Battling Three Big Problems - Economy, Weather And Now Proposed Tariff Hike

By Apr 4, 2018
Jay Hanselman, WVXU

People who work in Ohio’s largest industry are getting hit with a triple threat – a bad economy, heavy rain and cool temperatures, and now the possibility of a trade war with their products in the middle of it.