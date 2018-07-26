Firebrand Ohio Congressman Wants To Be Speaker Of The U.S. House Of Representatives

A Republican congressman from Ohio wants to be the next leader of the U.S House of Representatives.

Staunch conservative views and his firebrand style have made congressman Jim Jordan a prevalent figure. As the leader of the Freedom caucus, Jordan has been to the right of current House Speaker Paul Ryan and his predecessor, John Boehner, who once referred to Jordan as a “legislative terrorist.” Jordan is also facing scrutiny about whether, as a former wrestling coach at OSU, he knew of alleged sexual abuse by a former OSU medical doctor who treated athletes. Jordan’s announcement right now could help him solidify support for himself and Freedom Caucus candidates during the fall election season.