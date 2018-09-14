Flashback: DeWine, Cordray's Last Campaign Battle In 2010

Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine are preparing to square off in their first debate in the race for governor. The debate on September 19 in Dayton will be the first time in eight years that both candidates shared a stage to battle over the issues.

In this campaign, DeWine has blasted Cordray over the backlog on rape kits. That was also a main campaign issue when they ran against each other for attorney general in 2010. This is DeWine and Cordray during a forum in Toledo.

“Tragically the state crime lab has huge, huge problems today. It’s horribly inefficient,” said DeWine during a forum for statewide and northwest regional candidates on WGTE-TV.

Cordray disputes that claim now and back then, noting the support of police groups, which he still has.

“They believe I’ve done a good job for them. I’ve cut response time in the crime labs despite what you might see in television ads.”

Cordray and DeWine will face off in three debates before Election Day.