Future Regulation-Related Bills In Question After Kasich Veto

Lawmakers are thinking about overriding Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill that aims to cut down on business regulation. Small businesses worry about what this veto could mean for future regulatory action.

The bill Kasich vetoed, SB221, would give the state’s rulemaking committee, known as JCARR, more authority to disqualify rules or review them after they go into effect.

Kasich said his Common Sense Initiative is already reviewing proposals before sending them through the rulemaking process.

But Brandon Ogden with Small Business Consultants Ohio says the Kasich administration has been good on business development but needs to keep moving forward to cut down on regulation.

“I think that basically, once he created the Common Sense Initiative he kind of just thought that it was kind of like a ‘set it and forget it’ mentality,” Ogden says, adding that he fears other pieces of legislation that aims to reduce regulation might also fail to get support. Among those bills is SB293, which would require state departments to review rules and eliminate pieces of regulation.

Kasich also expressed concerns that the bill could give JCARR too much undefined power.