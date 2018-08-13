Future Regulation-Related Bills In Question After Kasich Veto

By 58 minutes ago
  • Ohio Statehouse
    Ohio Statehouse
    Dan Konik

Lawmakers are thinking about overriding Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill that aims to cut down on business regulation. Small businesses worry about what this veto could mean for future regulatory action.

The bill Kasich vetoed, SB221, would give the state’s rulemaking committee, known as JCARR, more authority to disqualify rules or review them after they go into effect.

Kasich said his Common Sense Initiative is already reviewing proposals before sending them through the rulemaking process.

But Brandon Ogden with Small Business Consultants Ohio says the Kasich administration has been good on business development but needs to keep moving forward to cut down on regulation.

“I think that basically, once he created the Common Sense Initiative he kind of just thought that it was kind of like a ‘set it and forget it’ mentality,” Ogden says, adding that he fears other pieces of legislation that aims to reduce regulation might also fail to get support. Among those bills is SB293, which would require state departments to review rules and eliminate pieces of regulation.

Kasich also expressed concerns that the bill could give JCARR too much undefined power.

Tags: 
regulations

Related Content

Senate Bill Would Regulate Regulators

By Apr 19, 2018
Andy Chow

Republican Senators want to crackdown on what they deem as overly burdensome regulation coming from state agencies. They’re introducing a new bill after a study from George Mason University said Ohio has nearly 250,000 regulatory restrictions in its code. The senators have a plan to regulate the regulators.

New Bill Would Divert Fines Levied By State Agencies Into Ohio's General Revenue Fund

By Aug 10, 2018
Jo Ingles

When state agencies collect fines and penalties, they often keep that money in their own coffers. A new bill at the Statehouse would change that.

Senate President Wants "Reset" On Policymaking Mindset When It Comes To This Particular Issue

By Mar 22, 2018
Andy Chow

The top leader in the Ohio Senate says he wants to hit the “reset” button on policymaking. The Republican lawmaker is using a new study to show that Ohio is leading most other states in regulatory restrictions. 