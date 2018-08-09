Having Regained Minor Party Status, Libertarians Say They're Ready For Fall Vote

Aug 9, 2018
  • Libertarians bring in petitions to nominate Gary Johnson for president in 2016, though because of minor party rules, Johnson could not be listed as a Libertarian on the ballot.
    Jo Ingles

The close contest in the 12th Congressional district and this fall’s battle for governor have gotten the attention of many political watchers in Ohio. But after regaining minor party status last month, the Libertarian Party of Ohio says it’s ready to be noticed. 

The Libertarian Party of Ohio lost state recognition with rules passed by the Republican-dominated legislature in 2013. But communications director David Jackson says since regaining state recognition, they have candidates for governor, auditor and secretary of state and several statehouse races. And he says they can win some, though they’re not a professional political organization. “We are a completely volunteer grassroots organization so we operate on a different wavelength.”

The party also has candidates in four of Ohio’s 16 Congressional districts, but not in the high-profile 12th District, featuring Green Party candidate Joe Manchik, Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor.  Libertarian Matthew O’Connor failed to get enough signatures to quality.

Libertarian Party of Ohio
12th congressional district

