Heated Debate Over Hot School Buildings

By 20 minutes ago
  • Shutterstock.com

Some schools throughout Ohio have been closed recently due to heat. And state lawmakers are considering ideas to help students beat the heat. 

Before air conditioning became common, many k-12 students went back to school after Labor Day. There are bills in the Ohio House and Senate to allow or mandate districts to do that. But with districts shutting schools because of extreme heat, Republican Representative Niraj Antani had another idea. He sent a letter to the state school superintendent, asking him for a list of all school buildings without AC and a cost estimate for installing it in those buildings. And while he’s a conservative who likes local control for schools, Antani says the state needs to make that happen.

“In this past capital bill, we put $650 million through the School Facilities Commission which was going to fund projects in 49 districts and create 40 new schools.   I think before we build one more new school in Ohio, we need to ensure that every other school is up to grade," Antani says.

Republican House Education Committee chair Andy Brenner says it’s up to local communities to decide whether they want to provide air conditioning for their schools. And if they don’t want to do that, he says they could delay start dates or make up lost days at the end of the year.

“Schools are allowed snow days and schools are closed many times in Northern Ohio for a couple of weeks out of the year but they make up the time. Same things can happen here," Brenner says.

As for bills that would push the start date for schools back to after Labor Day, Brenner says the challenge would be with the standardized testing schedule. Educators who have testified against those plans say they would create homework for students over the winter break instead of allowing them to take up new courses in January.

Tags: 
Schools closed due to heat
school closings for heat
air-conditioned schools
moving school start date back to after Labor Day
Ohio schools
k-12 Ohio
Niraj Antani
Andy Brenner

Related Content

Answer Whether State Should Pay For Air-Conditioning In K-12 Schools Depends On Who's Asked

By Sep 4, 2018
Karen Kasler

Some schools throughout the state that don’t have air conditioning have been closed or are releasing students early because of heat. At least one state representative says all K-12 schools should be air conditioned and is calling on education leaders to provide inventory of buildings that lack it. 

Bill Would Block Counties From Levying New Taxes Without A Vote Allowing It

By Aug 15, 2018
Republican, Dayton area
Twitter.com

A Republican state lawmaker who backed a failed attempt to overturn a county tax levy wants to make it tougher for counties to raise taxes. 

Capitol Chaos: Speaker Fight Leads To Dysfunction And Disruptions

By May 23, 2018
Karen Kasler

Ohio House sessions for this week have, once again, been cancelled due to controversy over who will be the next speaker. The fight that’s been brewing among majority Republicans in the House Is now affecting the business of the legislature - and is quickly becoming a campaign issue.

Bill To Be Introduced That Would Ban International Travel For Ohio Lawmakers

By May 1, 2018
Republican
Twitter

A bill will be introduced later this week that would change the rules under which lawmakers accept gifts and would ban international travel. This comes in the wake of the resignation of former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who has hired an attorney to deal with inquiries from the FBI. 

New Ohio Bill Mandates High Schoolers Be Taught About Fetal Development And Abortion Alternatives

By Apr 27, 2018
Republican
Twitter

A new bill has been introduced that would require health classes cover fetal development and offer students information on where they can find prenatal care. But it doesn’t include other related information.