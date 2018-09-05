Issue 1 Supporter Contradicts Concerns From Ohio's Top Judge

By 2 minutes ago
  • Stephen JohnsonGrove, supporter of Issue 1, is with the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.
    Stephen JohnsonGrove, supporter of Issue 1, is with the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.
    Andy Chow

The only statewide issue on the fall ballot would reduce criminal sentencing for drug offenses. While Ohio’s chief justice believes Issue 1 would doom local drug courts, supporters are contradicting that. 

Stephen JohnsonGrove, a criminal justice reform advocate, says Issue 1 would steer non-violent drug offenders away from prison and into treatment.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor argues that would dismantle drug courts which already exchange prison for treatment. But JohnsonGrove says there’s still a carrot and stick system.

“What we takeaway is the sledgehammer which is prison but we still keep in the judges hand other kinds of tools such as probation. And probation, one should understand in Ohio, includes a whole menu of options including mandatory treatment,” JohnsonGrove said.

He added the measure would reduce prison costs every year, directing that money into treatment options and drug courts.

Tags: 
2018 Issue 1

Related Content

Chief Justice Worries Issue 1 Will Take Away Drug Court Option, Overload Court System

By 23 hours ago
Supreme Court of Ohio

The top justice of the state’s highest court is speaking out on a constitutional amendment on the fall ballot, which would require low-level drug offenders be charged with misdemeanors, not felonies. Supporters say money could then go to treatment instead of crowded prisons. But Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has concerns about Issue 1.

Backer Of Issue 1 Says Title Voters Will See On Ballot Means They Have Work To Do

By Aug 28, 2018
Daniel Konik

Secretary of State Jon Husted – who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor – has announced the official title for the only statewide issue that’s on the fall ballot.  Backers say the wording means they have work to do.

Issue 1 Supporters Call For Treatment Over Prison Time

By Aug 2, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Supporters of State Issue 1 say the proposed constitutional amendment will move Ohio in the right direction in fighting the opioid crisis. Backers of the ballot initiative say favoring treatment over prison time will save lives and money. 