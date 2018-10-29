Jewish Ohioans Respond To Tragedy At Pittsburgh Synogogue

A leading organization representing Jewish Americans says the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh area synagogue over the weekend has left Ohioans who practice the faith in state of shock. It has prompted synagogues to step up safety.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Rabbi Jeremy Pappas estimates there are 100,000 Jewish people who live in Ohio and he says, right now, they are in a state of shock. He says his group has been trying to help people process the grief.

“As the weeks unfold, we will obviously work with our partners in law enforcement to ensure that we are safe and secure as that is our utmost priority," Pappas says.

Pappas says there’s been a 57% spike in anti-Semitic activity among hate groups nationwide throughout the past year. He says he’s not sure why but the ADL is calling on local, state and national leaders to speak out against hate.