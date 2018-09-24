Kasich: Expanded Training, Streamlined System To Improve Criminal Database Reporting

By 2 hours ago
  • Gov. John Kasich (middle) sits down with Karhlton Moore, executive director of the Office of Criminal Justice Services (left); and John Born, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (right).
    Gov. John Kasich (middle) sits down with Karhlton Moore, executive director of the Office of Criminal Justice Services (left); and John Born, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (right).
    Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich is adding more oversight on local officials to make sure they’re entering crucial information into a national criminal database. The system is used to make sure people convicted of violent crimes can’t get a gun. But Kasich says there are gaps. 

Kasich’s office of criminal justice services says education, streamlined systems, and better coordination can improve reporting into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The report is the result of a working group Kasich formed earlier this year to look at the issue. 

Kasich says this is an issue everyone should care about despite their stance on gun regulation.

“Those people who are gun dealers need to know who they should sell a gun to and who they shouldn’t and if we’re right maybe 80% of the time that means 20% of the time it’s a blind sale,” Kasich said, adding that they did not know exactly how big the reporting gap is. 

He also signed an executive order authorizing law enforcement to enter people with warrants and protection orders into the system. Both disqualify someone from getting a gun but there’s no mandate to report that information.

Tags: 
guns
background checks
John Kasich

Related Content

Coalition To Investigate Holes In Criminal Reporting For Background Check System

By Apr 23, 2018
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich is taking his message for tougher gun control to the county level. A new executive order urges clerks of courts and other agencies to do a better job at entering criminal information into the background check system. Kasich says too many criminals are slipping through the cracks.

Kasich Uses Unusual Procedure To Let A Gun Bill Become Law

By Aug 3, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich is using an unusual procedure that will allow a gun bill to become law without his signature. Here's what he's doing.

Does Gun Reform Bill Backed By Gov. John Kasich Stand A Chance For Passage?

By Apr 25, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich has been urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would put a red flag law in place to prevent people deemed dangerous by a court from buying guns. It would also ban bump stock attachments for guns and make other reforms. But it appears it won’t be easy to get it passed.