Kasich Says Possible Graduation Crisis Reflects That Education Is "So Difficult To Change"

For the second year in a row, Ohio lawmakers are considering delaying tougher new requirements for a high school diploma because thousands of students are in danger of not being able to graduate. Gov. John Kasich said he's concerned about the looming graduation crisis and education in general.

When asked who’s to blame – the Board of Education and the state school board, state lawmakers, teachers and school districts, parents and students – Kasich said, "I think it's frankly everybody.”

Kasich said he’s been fighting to move education away from its agrarian calendar and classroom focus to what he calls real life experiences with business and technology. But he said opposition to his proposals for teachers to job shadow with local businesses and for business leaders to be non-elected school board members was a problem. “It's really interesting that education is an institution that is so difficult to change.”

Kasich also said people should prepare themselves for lifelong learning, and businesses should do more in house training, which he says would make for happier workforces.

