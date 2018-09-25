Kasich Says Using Fentanyl Is Like "Taking A Gun And Putting It To Your Head"

By 1 hour ago
  • Shutterstock

A recent analysis of state data shows opioid overdose deaths increased by another 20% from the previous year. Gov. John Kasich says the opioid crisis is a complex battle, being fought both inside and outside the state. 

Kasich wants to work with law enforcement from other states to help shut down traffickers, increase border protection, and even create security and economic programs for central America.

Aside from clamping the flow of drugs into Ohio, Kasich says people need to comprehend that using fentanyl means instant death.

“We gotta get people to understand it’s not your old man’s cocaine or heroin -- as bad as those things are -- now it’s deadly. Now it’s like taking a gun and putting it to your head,” says Kasich.

A review of state data by The Columbus Dispatch put the death toll at more than 4,800 people. And fentanyl accounted for three-quarters of those deaths.

As Kasich points out, the number of overdoses from prescription drugs is falling while illicit drug deaths are on the rise.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
John Kasich

Related Content

Counselors, Groups Protest Rule Change Requiring Background Checks For Medicaid Providers

By Sep 17, 2018
Karen Kasler

Hundreds of mental health and addiction counselors could lose their jobs because the state is now requiring criminal background checks for people who provide Medicaid services. Some of those counselors and their employers who’d be affected by the new policy are asking state lawmakers to step in.

Another Round Of Winners Announced In State's Contest For High-Tech Solutions To Opioid Crisis

By Sep 12, 2018
Daniel Konik

A dozen high-tech ideas for fighting the opioid crisis have each been awarded $200,000 from Ohio’s Third Frontier fund. The winners were picked in a contest announced last year, and there’s still a final round of cash to come.

Recovering Addict Opposes Issue 1, Says She Wouldn't Be Alive Without Push To Drug Court

By Sep 10, 2018
Andy Chow

A substance abuse survivor is fighting against the statewide ballot issue this fall that would reduce prison time for non-violent drug offenders. The former addict says, had this measure passed years ago, she would’ve faced a fate worse than jail time. 