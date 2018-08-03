Kasich Uses Unusual Procedure To Let A Gun Bill Become Law

Gov. John Kasich is using an unusual procedure that will allow a gun bill to become law without his signature. Here's what he's doing.

Kasich will not sign a bill that waives the concealed carry license fee and training mandate for active members of the armed forces or for honorably discharged or retired veterans. But it will become law, without his signature, once it is filed with the Secretary of State’s office.

Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says it’s the first time the governor has used this procedure to pass a law. Keeling says the legislature let politics get in the way of passing other common-sense gun legislation Kasich wanted. And Keeling says Kasich thinks this bill has merit and should pass but the next piece of gun-related legislation Kasich will sign needs to be the package that includes a ban on bump stocks and red flag laws.