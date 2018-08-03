Kasich Uses Unusual Procedure To Let A Gun Bill Become Law

By Aug 3, 2018
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich is using an unusual procedure that will allow a gun bill to become law without his signature. Here's what he's doing.

Kasich will not sign a bill that waives the concealed carry license fee and training mandate for active members of the armed forces or for honorably discharged or retired veterans. But it will become law, without his signature, once it is filed with the Secretary of State’s office.

Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says it’s the first time the governor has used this procedure to pass a law. Keeling says the legislature let politics get in the way of passing other common-sense gun legislation Kasich wanted. And Keeling says Kasich thinks this bill has merit and should pass but the next piece of gun-related legislation Kasich will sign needs to be the package that includes a ban on bump stocks and red flag laws. 

guns
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

"Stand Your Ground" Bill Shelved In House, For Now

By Jun 26, 2018
Jo Ingles

The House will hold session tomorrow without voting on a controversial piece of legislation that makes it easier to use lethal force in self-defense. Opponents of the bill say the so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill was shelved because of strong public outcry. 

Does Gun Reform Bill Backed By Gov. John Kasich Stand A Chance For Passage?

By Apr 25, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich has been urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would put a red flag law in place to prevent people deemed dangerous by a court from buying guns. It would also ban bump stock attachments for guns and make other reforms. But it appears it won’t be easy to get it passed.

Competing Gun Bills Advance In The Ohio Legislature

By Apr 10, 2018
Father of 17 year old killed in Parkland shooting
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Legislature is hearing testimony on dueling gun bills this week. 

New Gun Bill Introduced In Ohio Legislature

By Apr 5, 2018
Jo ingles

A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that includes gun control measures backed by Gov.  John Kasich. This time, a Republican is sponsoring it. 

Red Flag Gun Bill In Ohio Senate

By Mar 21, 2018
Jo Ingles

A so-called “red flag” bill introduced in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate would allow guns to be confiscated from people thought to be safety risks to themselves and others. Within two weeks of that seizure, a court would have to decide whether the person could get his or her gun back. 

Kasich Says He's Frustrated Lawmakers Won't Take Up His Gun Regulations Proposal

By Jul 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich is sounding off on the lack of movement on gun regulations that he’d proposed earlier this year, commenting on it in two separate public events.

Speaker Says House Will Pass "Stand Your Ground" Next Week, And Would Override Kasich Veto

By Jun 19, 2018
"Meet the Press Daily", MSNBC

The so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill is likely to come to the floor of the House next week, just before lawmakers leave for an extended break. And that might not be the end of the road for that controversial measure.

Governor Grants Clemency To Death Row Inmate Convicted Of Murdering Toledo Woman

By Mar 26, 2018
Shutterstock.com

Gov. John Kasich has granted clemency to a death row inmate scheduled to be put to death next month. 