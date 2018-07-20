Launch Of Registry For Medical Marijuana Patients, Caregivers Delayed

By Jul 20, 2018
  • pharmacy.ohio.gov/

There have been court challenges by rejected applicants, inspections issues and other problems in putting the state’s medical marijuana program into effect. And now there’s yet another delay in the program, which was supposed to be up and running in less than two months.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has created a registry for medical marijuana patients and caregivers to get ID cards to use to buy products at dispensaries.

But because none of the licensed growers received permission to start cultivating in time for the initial September 8 deadline in the law that created the program, spokesperson Ali Simon said the registry’s launch is pushed back as well. “Dispensaries can’t open until there’s product for them to sell or dispense, so all these steps are lining up together.”

The Department of Commerce has yet to announce a date that it expects marijuana products to be available.

Medical marijuana

Related Content

State Issues First Pot Growing License

By Jun 29, 2018

For the first time, a company has been given the go-ahead to start growing marijuana in Ohio. The group just received an official cultivator license from the state. Now more than a dozen other companies are lined up for inspections. The state’s medical marijuana program is still behind schedule.

Good News For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

By May 21, 2018

There was bad news for some of those challenging the process behind the state’s medical marijuana program, but that’s good news for its future. 

Bill Meant To Correct Flaws In Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Draws Mixed Reactions

By Apr 20, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on September 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of choosing cultivators. Some fear it might delay the start of the program. 

Will Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Be 'Fully Operational' By The Sept. 8th Deadline?

By Apr 12, 2018
Jo Ingles

Officials with Ohio’s medical marijuana program say it won’t be fully in operation by September 8, two years from the date the law creating the program was signed. 

Advocates Push For Medical Marijuana Program To Be Ready This Fall, In Spite Of Problems

By Mar 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

Advocates are pushing for the state program that would regulate medical marijuana to be ready to go as scheduled this fall, even though there are lawsuits and concerns over how the companies that won licenses to grow medical pot were selected.