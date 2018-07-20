Launch Of Registry For Medical Marijuana Patients, Caregivers Delayed

There have been court challenges by rejected applicants, inspections issues and other problems in putting the state’s medical marijuana program into effect. And now there’s yet another delay in the program, which was supposed to be up and running in less than two months.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has created a registry for medical marijuana patients and caregivers to get ID cards to use to buy products at dispensaries.

But because none of the licensed growers received permission to start cultivating in time for the initial September 8 deadline in the law that created the program, spokesperson Ali Simon said the registry’s launch is pushed back as well. “Dispensaries can’t open until there’s product for them to sell or dispense, so all these steps are lining up together.”

The Department of Commerce has yet to announce a date that it expects marijuana products to be available.