Mahoning Valley Coalition Makes Sales Pitch To Save Lordstown

A coalition of Mahoning Valley advocates has been in Columbus, touting the soon-to-be-closed GM plant in Lordstown and the economic promise they say it can bring to new investors. They’re also hoping General Motors reconsider its shutdown plans.

The “Drive It Home” campaign consists of auto workers, business leaders, and local politicians. James Dignam with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber says the location of Lordstown is its number one selling point, given that its one day’s drive away from 60% of North America.

“You can’t buy that, you can’t trade it, you can’t sell it, you can’t build it. It exists in the Mahoning Valley.”

Dignam says shuttering the plant will affect thousands of jobs across the state.

GM has said it intends to find jobs for most of the Lordstown factory workers at other facilities. The Drive It Home campaign says that means taking people away from their homes, forcing them to relocate.