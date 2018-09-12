Mandel Files To Run For Congress, But He May Just Be Keeping His Campaign Account Open

The term limited state treasurer has revealed what he may be planning as his next move. But though Josh Mandel filed paperwork that suggests he’ll run for the 11th Congressional district near Cleveland – that may not be the case.

Mandel had more than $3.5 million in his campaign account when he ended his run for the Republican nomination for US Senate in January. Mandel hasn’t commented on his future plans.

But campaign finance expert Catherine Turcer with Common Cause Ohio said he can keep his campaign account open by filing to run in the heavily Democratic district against longtime Rep. Marcia Fudge. “Josh Mandel has staked his claim on an office that he apparently doesn’t actually want. And generally that’s not the case, but it’s a good placeholder for him.”

Turcer says candidates who don’t want to start a new campaign can refund money, or give to other candidates, committees or the party, or to non-profits.