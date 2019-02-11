Medical Marijuana Sales Continue To Climb

There are now six medical marijuana dispensaries open in Ohio, with the latest one in East Liverpool opening last week. And the sales at those facilities continue to be brisk.

The latest figures from the state shows $732,395 in medical marijuana has been sold since dispensaries opened on January 16th. 97.88 pounds of product have been distributed. The amounts and types of product available are still limited.

Patients have paid as much as $60 for what they’d need for a single day, but it’s thought those prices will drop as more dispensaries come on line and processors are operational starting in March. Patients with at least one of 21 qualifying conditions can get recommendations for medical marijuana, and this week the state will consider adding six more conditions to that list.