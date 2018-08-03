Misleading Text Messages And Confusion Going Into Tuesday's Special Election

By Aug 3, 2018
  • Ohio voters
    Ohio voters
    Dan Konik

Voting rights groups say they are getting reports of misinformation and misleading text messages. 

Mike Brickner with the group All Voting is Local says some voters in the 12th Congressional district are getting misleading messages in the days leading up to Tuesday’s special election.

“They’ve received anonymous text messages into their phones saying their polling place has changed, causing them to kind of go into a panic.”

Brickner encourages anyone who gets a message like this to immediately report it to the local board of elections. He also says voters who think they may have been eliminated from the rolls for being inactive voters should go ahead and vote because a recent court settlement will allow them to do so. 

NOTE: Brickner says if you have problems voting, you can call the Election Protection Hotline at (866) OUR-VOTE.

Tags: 
voters
voter confusion
voter rolls

Related Content

Secretary Of State Announces New Procedures For Voter Removal After Supreme Court Win

By Jul 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Even though the US Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from the rolls till after the November election. But there’s now a plan on how to go forward with voter removal after that.

Brown Wants To Stop State From "Purging" Voters

By Jun 21, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top Democratic elected official is fighting the state’s process when it comes to scratching voters off the rolls. The new bill is in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling approving Ohio’s voter roll cleanup process. 

Husted Says He Expects Voter Roll Maintenance Process To Become Law After Supreme Court Ruling

By Jun 15, 2018
Karen Kasler

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the Secretary of State, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.

No Voters Will Be Removed From Rolls Before November Election In Spite Of Supreme Court Decision

By Jun 12, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the US Supreme Court ruling upholding Ohio’s process of deleting inactive voters’ registrations.

U.S. Supreme Court Gives Ohio The Green Light To Continue Current Maintenance Of Voting Rolls

By Jun 11, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The nation’s highest court has ruled Ohio can continue to maintain its voter rolls the way it currently is. 