More Vetoes Possibly On The Way During This Lame Duck Session Of Ohio Legislature

By 11 minutes ago
  • Republican, Bidwell
    Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith
    Jo Ingles

Earlier this week, the Ohio General Assembly overturned a bill that had been vetoed by Gov. John Kasich earlier this year. The bill centered on the power of the legislature over the governor’s agencies. And it might not be the last time lawmakers override a veto this session.

The House and Senate easily overrode Kasich’s veto. When asked whether he sees more overrides in the next few weeks, House Speaker Ryan Smith said, “perhaps.”

“We’ll see what happens. There is still a lot of overrides out there that we are going to discuss as a caucus. Something tells me we will probably have more vetoes before the end of the year," Smith said.

Kasich has previously vetoed an abortion ban like the House just passed, and said he’d veto a gun bill the Senate is considering. 

Tags: 
veto overrides
Ohio Legislature
Speaker Ryan Smith

Related Content

House, Senate Approve Patch For Lost Local Funding

By Dec 15, 2017
aceshot1/SHUTTERSTOCK

State and county leaders have been trying to figure out how to patch up budget holes that opened up when the federal government took away the ability to tax Medicaid managed care providers. Lawmakers reached a compromise but falls far short of filling the gap.

Deal On MCO Tax That Local Transit Relies On Could Stop Another Potential Veto Override

By Sep 27, 2017
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers overrode six of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. But one headline-making veto may survive – the one that stops a plan to ask the federal government to increase the tax on managed care organizations.

Ohio Senate Will Hold Off On Veto Override For Now

By Sep 5, 2017
July 2017
Andy Chow

After joining the House in voting to override six of Gov. John Kasich’s budget vetoes last month, the state Senate was expected to come back this week to consider overriding more. But the Senate has canceled its planned session. 

Senate Finalizes Veto Overrides For Medicaid Spending, Controlling Board Authority

By Aug 22, 2017
Andy Chow

For the first time in four decades the state Legislature has gone over the governor’s head to implement policy in the budget without his approval. 

Veto Issues On Chopping Block For Possible Override

By Aug 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Republican leaders are ready to deliver another blow to Gov. John Kasich. The Senate is likely to give final approval to at least some veto overrides that started in the House. The vote would be more than just a symbolic loss of power for the Kasich Administration.