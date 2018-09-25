New National Veterans Memorial And Museum Set To Open In Columbus Soon

Next month, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum will open to the public. But this one of a kind facility isn’t in the nation’s capital. It is in Ohio’s capital city. 

The $82 million, 53,000 square foot project in downtown Columbus is the vision of late astronaut, U.S. Senator and Ohio legend John Glenn. Amy Taylor was involved in the design and fundraising for the new facility. She says it is the only museum of its kind in the country.

“This museum is special because it tells the story of veterans from the dawn of our country, all the way through to the present. And while we certainly have branch of service museums and conflict museums, this is the one place that takes all of those stories from all of those conflicts and from peace time and tells it in one place," Taylor says.

In June, a law was signed designating this new facility as THE National Veterans Memorial and Museum. It is set to open to the public on October 27th.

