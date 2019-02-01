New Policy At Agency Found To Have Awarded Millions In No-Bid Contracts

By 5 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

A new policy is starting today at the state’s purchasing agency – which investigations show wasn’t following its own rules in awarding some no-bid contracts to outside consultants.

The Department of Administrative Services will now require three contract bids to be received, not just solicited, and more justification for not taking the lowest bid. 

But DAS head Matt Damschroder said no-bid contracts can’t be totally ruled out because of patent and intellectual property issues.

“In those areas, it’s our responsibility to make sure that we’re still getting the best value for the taxpayers,” Damschroder said.

Last year, the state auditor and inspector general found at least $15 million in unbid, overpaid IT contracts steered to one company that employed former DAS workers – and they were awarded over the objections of current DAS employees. Damschroder said the process to block that company and those workers from ever receiving any other state contracts has begun.

Tags: 
Department of Administrative Services
DAS
Matt Damschroder
contracts
no-bid contracts

Related Content

State Government Watchdog Finds "Rampant Fraud, Waste And Abuse" In Prisons Work Program

By Dec 20, 2018

The head of Ohio’s government watchdog agency has found what he’s calling “rampant fraud, waste and abuse” in the inmate vocational training program that operates 33 shops at 13 prisons. The report now goes on to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

Inspector General's Investigation Of Ohio Department Of Transportation Employee

By May 4, 2017
Ohio Department of Transportation

The state’s top government watchdog says an Ohio Department of Transportation district manager should not have aided a vendor submitting a bid for work with the agency. 

Senate Approves Surprise Amendment To Give Auditor More Of A Role In JobsOhio Audits

By Jun 7, 2018

As the House was going through multiple rounds of voting to pick a new Speaker, the Senate passed a surprise amendment to expand the state auditor’s power to look into the workings of the privatized non-profit entity JobsOhio.