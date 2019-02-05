ODOT Director Says Agency Facing "Grim", "Dangerous" Financial Situation

By 10 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The road ahead is rough for the Ohio Department of Transportation, according to the agency’s director.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks spoke before a panel that will recommend to Gov. Mike DeWine how to fund major new road construction, telling them that money is also running out for maintenance of existing infrastructure.

Marchbanks said 15 years of flat revenues from the gas tax, inflation in highway construction costs and huge debt payments have driven the agency into jeopardy.

“It is a grim financial situation. It is also a dangerous one," said Marchbanks.

Marchbanks said revenue for new projects from $1.5 billion in turnpike bonds has run out. And he said $150 million in maintenance on existing roads has already been delayed, and the state needs to catch up.

“If we do not have the funding to fix Ohio roads, more crashes will happen, and I’m sad to say more people will get hurt and even sadder to say that some people will die," Marchbanks said.

Marchbanks said he’s not recommending anything, but says a 1 cent increase in the gas tax would bring in $67 million dollars, split 60/40 with local governments, which also maintain local roads.

Tags: 
gas tax

Related Content

In Funding Crisis, Speaker Says Public Transit Comes After Other Priorities

By Feb 4, 2019
A train on RTA's Waterfront Line in downtown Cleveland stops in 2012.
Cleveland RTA/Facebook

Advocates for public transportation say they’re concerned that there’s no one from that sector on Gov. Mike DeWine’s committee that will recommend how to find money for major road construction projects. That group meets this week. But public transit might not be top of mind for the Ohio House leader either.

Public Transit Wants Voice On Committee Considering Gas Tax Hike, Other Ideas

By Jan 31, 2019
A COTA circulator bus passes in front of the Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

The 15-member committee that will make recommendations on how to fix the lack of funding for major road construction will meet soon.  But there’s one group of advocates who feel they’ve been left out of the process.

DeWine Names Panel To Help Find Money For Big Road Construction Projects

By Jan 29, 2019
Karen Kasler

The money to pay for ODOT's big road construction projects has run out. So Gov. Mike DeWine has put together a panel to make recommendations on where to find more money - and he wants them to work fast.

Record Year For Road Construction Spending Ahead, But ODOT Director Worries About Future Funding

By Dec 29, 2017
Karen Kasler

2018 is expected to be a record year for road construction, with the Ohio Department of Transportation planning to spend $2.4 billion maintaining and building roads and bridges. But the agency’s director is worried about funding for ODOT down the road.