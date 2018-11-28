Ohio Statehouse Becomes First State To Permanently Publicly Display Constitution In State Capitol

  • Current and former lawmakers, including former Govs. Dick Celeste and Bob Taft, help unveil the display of Ohio's two constitutions.
    Current and former lawmakers, including former Govs. Dick Celeste and Bob Taft, help unveil the display of Ohio's two constitutions.
  • Former Gov. Bob Taft (R), former Gov. Dick Celeste (D) and current Gov. John Kasich (R) sign historic documents on the table the state's first Constitution was signed on Nov. 29, 1802.
    Former Gov. Bob Taft (R), former Gov. Dick Celeste (D) and current Gov. John Kasich (R) sign historic documents on the table the state's first Constitution was signed on Nov. 29, 1802.
  • Former Gov. Bob Taft (R, maroon tie), Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina, red tie), former Senate President Richard Finan (R-Cincinnati, yellow tie) and former Senate President Tom Niehaus (R-New Richmond) look at the display.
    Former Gov. Bob Taft (R, maroon tie), Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina, red tie), former Senate President Richard Finan (R-Cincinnati, yellow tie) and former Senate President Tom Niehaus (R-New Richmond) look at the display.
  • Former Gov. Dick Celeste (D) and former Senate President Richard Finan (R-Cincinnati) talk after the opening of the exhibit.
    Former Gov. Dick Celeste (D) and former Senate President Richard Finan (R-Cincinnati) talk after the opening of the exhibit.
  • Former Gov. Dick Celeste (D), current Gov. John Kasich (R) and former Gov. Bob Taft smile at the opening of the constitutions exhibit.
    Former Gov. Dick Celeste (D), current Gov. John Kasich (R) and former Gov. Bob Taft smile at the opening of the constitutions exhibit.
  • Ohio History Connection CEO Burt Logan speaks at the opening of the constitutions exhibit in the Ohio Statehouse.
    Ohio History Connection CEO Burt Logan speaks at the opening of the constitutions exhibit in the Ohio Statehouse.
For the first time, Ohio’s two constitutions are on display at the Statehouse – in an exhibit opened on the eve of the signing of the original constitution 216 years ago.

The 1802 constitution and the subsequent one from 1851 are housed in the Statehouse museum, in a protective case that also allows them to be easily seen, along with interactive displays on how they’ve changed over time.

Ohio History Connection CEO Burt Logan said this is the kind of exhibit he wants to create for many of the artifacts in the state’s custody. “Not unlike a library where citizens can take off of open shelves books on any and every subject so to become more and better informed, so too very soon will Ohioans be able to access the real stuff of history in a very personal and direct way.”

This is the first time any state capitol has had a permanent public display of its founding documents.

Ohio constitutions
Ohio Statehouse

Starting next week, visitors to the Ohio Statehouse will be able to see something new – but that something is actually two very old things. On November 28th, a new exhibit will be housed in the state's capitol. 