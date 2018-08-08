Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against ECOT In Student Participation Case

By Aug 8, 2018
  • (clockwise from bottom left) Doug Cole, attorney for Ohio Department of Education; Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor; and Marion Little, attorney for ECOT during oral arguments before the Ohio Supreme Court in February.
    (clockwise from bottom left) Doug Cole, attorney for Ohio Department of Education; Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor; and Marion Little, attorney for ECOT during oral arguments before the Ohio Supreme Court in February.
    The Ohio Channel

The Ohio Supreme Court has likely dealt the final blow to what was the state’s largest online charter school, ruling the state could base funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on student participation, not enrollment. 

The ruling means the Ohio Department of Education can continue clawing back what started as $80 million from ECOT. The state says that’s money ECOT received for students who weren’t participating in class.

During oral arguments in February, ECOT’s Attorney Marion Little the state should be basing funding off of enrollment numbers. That led to this exchange with Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

“Even if a student does not attend ECOT is still entitled to the full per capita,” O'Connor asked.

“That would be the testimony of all witnesses on the enrollment methodology,” Little responded.

O'Connor replied, “Ok let me ask you, stop. How is that not absurd?”

The state is still trying to get about $60 million from ECOT, possibly through the assets of ECOT’s founder Bill Lager.

Tags: 
ECOT
student data
Ohio Supreme Court

Related Content

DeWine Files Claim Of Corrupt Activity Against ECOT, Third Parties

By Jul 3, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Attorney General has filed an argument in court claiming ECOT’s agreements with its management and software service companies constitute a pattern of corrupt activity. The claim echoes complaints Democratic lawmakers have lodged for years. 

ECOT, ODE Battle Over Funding Laws Before Supreme Court

By Feb 13, 2018
The Ohio Channel

It was the heavyweight court battle that’s been brewing for more than a year. Attorneys for the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow and the Ohio Department of Education traded jabs before the Ohio Supreme Court over how the state should fund schools and if that funding should be tied to just enrollment or student participation. 