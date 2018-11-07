Ohioans Reject Drug Treatment And Prisons Constitutional Amendment By 2-1 Margin

By 27 minutes ago

The only issue on the statewide ballot in Ohio was trounced by a two-to-one margin. Voters rejected the constitutional amendment that would have lowered drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor and would prioritize treatment for those offenders.

The campaign to pass the amendment was well funded. David Myhal spoke for the coalition of judges, prosecutors and others against Issue 1. “Despite being outspent on TV $10 million to $1 million, we will defeat this issue soundly because the people of Ohio said no.”

But Shakyra Davis with the unions, community and social activist groups that supported Issue 1 said their message that the system is broken was heard. “This doesn’t stop tonight. Issue 1 was only the beginning.”

The amendment also would have allowed for all felons not convicted of murder, rape or child molestation to have time taken off their sentences for participating in certain prison programs.

2018 election
2018 Issue 1

Related Content

Ohio Ballot Issue 1 Sparks Criminal Justice Debate Over Treatment, Prison

By Oct 12, 2018
Spaxiax/SHUTTERSTOCK.com

Voters in Ohio will see one statewide issue on the ballot. Supporters have said this constitutional amendment will steer non-violent drug offenders away from prison and into treatment. But opponents claim it will dismantle the work Ohio has already done to curb the opioid epidemic. 

Conservative Group Warns Of Unintended Consequences From Ohio's Issue 1

By Sep 28, 2018
Spaxiax/SHUTTERSTOCK.com

A conservative think tank is sending out a warning that Issue 1 could bring expensive, unintended consequences. But the group adds it’s unfortunate because the measure to steer drug users away from prison and towards treatment has merit. 

Coroner on Issue 1: If You Empty The Prisons, You Will Fill The Morgues

By Oct 8, 2018
Skyward Kick Productions/SHUTTERSTOCK.com

The Ohio State Coroners Association has come out adamantly against the only issue on the statewide ballot, saying they can’t be for any measure that makes it more difficult to prosecute drug dealers and traffickers. 

State Analysis Says Issue 1 Would Strain Local Budgets

By Oct 11, 2018
GTS/Shutterstock.com

The state budget office is saying that if Issue 1 passes this fall, it will cost local communities more money for a variety of reasons. That’s a main reason why the issue, which is intended to divert money from incarceration into treatment in many cases, has drawn opposition from groups representing cities and counties. 

Issue 1 Supporter Contradicts Concerns From Ohio's Top Judge

By Sep 5, 2018
Andy Chow

The only statewide issue on the fall ballot would reduce criminal sentencing for drug offenses. While Ohio’s chief justice believes Issue 1 would doom local drug courts, supporters are contradicting that. 