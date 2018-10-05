Ohio's LGBTQ Community And The Kavenaugh Confirmation Controversy

By 27 minutes ago
  • Poster being used by LGBTQ groups to get out the vote
    Poster being used by LGBTQ groups to get out the vote
    Jo Ingles

The controversy over conservative federal judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to a lifetime position on the U.S. Supreme Court has left many people wondering how the perceived shift in that bench will affect them. LGBTQ Ohioans are concerned.

Chad Griffin with the Human Rights Campaign says the message from his group to LGBTQ voters in Ohio is clear – put the brakes on the Trump administration now.

“There’s a good chance that this President and Vice President will have another nomination. We have got to have a pro-equality, sane majority in the House and the Senate so that congress can start doing their job," Griffin says.

Griffin says his group and other advocates for the LGBTQ community plan to hold a special “Get Out the Vote” early voting campaign later this month.

Tags: 
Chad Griffin
LGBTQ issues
Brett Kavanaugh

Related Content

Democrat Richard Cordray Says There Should Be An Investigation Of Allegations Against Kavanaugh

By Sep 27, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

As the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of the multiple women who have accused him of sexual assault, Ohio’s Democratic candidate for governor urges the panel to slow down and investigate the matter. 

DeWine Urges Senators Not To Rush To Confirm Kavanaugh To Supreme Court

By Sep 27, 2018
Mike DeWine, Facebook

The Republican candidate for governor is now clarifying his earlier statements about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying there should be no rush to confirm him.

Getting Out The LGTBQ Vote In Ohio

By Oct 4, 2018
Jo Ingles

The Human Rights Campaign estimates there are 1.8 million LGBTQ Ohioans and their allies. And there’s an effort to get those voters to the polls next month, with key statewide races and Ohio’s Congressional delegation on the ballot.

Lawmakers Say Bill Would Protect Parental Rights Over Transgender Kids

By Jun 21, 2018
Ohio House

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that they say would protect the rights of parents who oppose efforts to help their transgender children transition.

LGBTQ Group Pushes Back On Parental Rights' Bill, Saying It Hurts Transgender Kids

By Jun 22, 2018
equalityohio.org

A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting strong pushback from an LGBTQ rights group.