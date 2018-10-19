Ohio's Medicaid Department Says It Has Not Been Paying To Provide Health Care To Dead People

Ohio’s Medicaid Department says a report by the federal inspector general that says the agency paid for medical care for dead people is wrong.

Ohio Medicaid Department spokesman Tom Betti takes issue with the federal inspector general who says the department paid more than $51 million dollars for dead people on the program.

“No provider was paid for services for a deceased person and nearly a year ago, as part of ongoing work to modernize the system, safeguards went online that prevent it from happening," Betti says.

Betti says the federal inspector general used a limited sample that included incorrect data generated before the agency modernized its system. He says it was a computer error and adds the agency is appealing the claim.