Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Issues More Provisional Licenses To Processors And Testers

More processing and testing facilities for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program have been given provisional permits to proceed with their plans.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program has issued permits to Green Investment Partners and Standard Wellness Company. They join seven other processors who got provisional approval earlier this month to build their facilities. Kerry Francis with the Ohio Department of Commerce says there’s no timetable on final approval for these nine companies.

“Once they have completed all of the building operations, the department will go in and do an inspection of that and they will be awarded a certificate of operation," Francis says.

Francis says two private testing labs, Battelle and North Coast, have been given provisional permits as well. The program was supposed to be fully operational on September 8th but is now expecting to serve patients on a limited basis by the end of this year.