Ohio's Statewide Races Are On Track To Be The Most Expensive In The State's History

The latest fundraising numbers show Ohio's gubernatorial race could be the most expensive in the state's history. Republican Mike DeWine raised $2.4 million in the fundraising period between mid June and the end of July while Democrat Richard Cordray brought in $2.7 million. That means some competitive races up and down the ticket this fall.

University of Cincinnati Political Science professor David Niven says the money candidates have raised so far will allow them to be able to tell their stories.

"It's not the case that the candidate with the most money wins but it is always the case that the candidate with no money loses," Niven says. Ohio State University Political Science professor Paul Beck says, unlike four years ago, the Democratic statewide candidates have raised enough to be competitive. "You know the energy in Ohio and other states right now is very much on the Democratic side and you can see this in the fundraising totals," Beck says. And with the money spent by outside groups, this year could see some of the most expensive races in Ohio history. Fundraising in down-ticket races: Democratic Attorney General candidate Steve Dettelbach raised twice as much as his Republican opponent, Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, during this fundraising period from mid June through the end of July. Dettelbach raised $754,111 while Yost raised $284,204. Dettelbach has $3.4 million on hand while Yost has $3.1 million in his campaign warchest. Republican Secretary of State candidate Frank LaRose raised $497,503 while his Democratic opponent, Kathleen Clyde, pulled in $343,208. LaRose now has $1.4 million in his campaign coffers while Clyde has a little more - $1.5 million. In the race for Ohio Auditor, Keith Faber added $264,358 to his campaign checkbook but that includes $90,000 he loaned himself. Democrat Zach Space raised $243,043. Faber has a little more than $1 million total while Space has $844,528. Democratic Ohio Treasurer candidate Rob Richardson raised $468,433 while his Republican opponent, Robert Sprague, raised $117,097. Richardson now has $468,433 in his campaign account while Sprague has $362,316.