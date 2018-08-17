Ohio's Unemployment Rate Is Up But So Are The Number Of New Jobs

Ohio’s jobless rate was up a little bit last month. But there’s some good news in the report too.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in July inched up slightly from 4.5% in June to 4.6% in July. And that puts the state’s jobless rate at a half a point higher than the national unemployment rate. But that being said, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the state actually gained 7600 jobs in July, in manufacturing, construction, educational and health services and in leisure and hospitality. The numbers finally broke a streak of job growth that was below the national average for five and a half years. And the state’s unemployment rate this July was almost a half a point lower than the same time last year.