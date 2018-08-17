Ohio's Unemployment Rate Is Up But So Are The Number Of New Jobs

By 18 seconds ago
  • Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s jobless rate was up a little bit last month. But there’s some good news in the report too.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in July inched up slightly from 4.5% in June to 4.6% in July.  And that puts the state’s jobless rate at a half a point higher than the national unemployment rate. But that being said, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the state actually gained 7600 jobs in July, in manufacturing, construction, educational and health services and in leisure and hospitality.  The numbers finally broke a streak of job growth that was below the national average for five and a half years. And the state’s unemployment rate this July was almost a half a point lower than the same time last year.

Tags: 
Ohio unemployment rate
unemployment

Related Content

A Closer Look At Ohio's Latest Unemployment Figures

By Jul 20, 2018
Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s unemployment rate was up last month. It was 4.5% in June, compared with 4.3% in May – the lowest level since July 2001. But the number of employed Ohioans increased a bit too. 

Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly - Now At Lowest Level Since Last Spring

By Jan 19, 2018
Daniel Konik

Ohio’s unemployment rate inched down in December. And it was the lowest since last spring.

Lawmakers To Review, Maybe Replace Controversial Changes To Jobless Benefits Fund Bill

By Aug 15, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau file photo

A group of state lawmakers will look over the way jobless benefits to come up with ideas for their colleagues to consider when they come back to work after the November election - and they may be different than those in a bill that was blasted by opponents as unfair to workers.

Annual Report Says Some Conditions For Ohio Workers Improving, But Others Aren't

By Sep 4, 2017
Policy Matters Ohio

An annual review of conditions for Ohio’s workers shows signs of improvement in some areas. But the report from the progressive group Policy Matters Ohio says there are still plenty of problem areas.